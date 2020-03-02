Four more bodies pulled out from drains in north-east Delhi

NEW DELHI

02 March 2020 01:44 IST

None identified yet; no information on five missing persons

A week after riots broke out in the city, the police on Sunday pulled out four more bodies from drains in north-east Delhi. Despite the recovery of the bodies, the death toll that stood at 42 on Saturday has not been officially revised.

The police received a PCR call at 8.20 a.m. about a body in the Bhagirath drain. Later in the afternoon, a second body was fished out from the same drain, the police said, adding that the third body was recovered from a drain near the Gokalpuri police station. The fourth body was pulled out from a drain in Shiv Vihar.

“The bodies have been shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. The nature of injuries are not clear. None of the recovered bodies have been identified so far,” said a senior police officer.

Another police officer said between February 23 and 25, a total of 44 people were reported missing from the riot-affected areas of north-east Delhi. Of them, five are still untraceable while the rest have either returned home or are reported among the injured or killed in the riots.

Missing complaint

Ankita Ramgopal, a lawyer, said she is assisting the family of Aftab, who is missing since Monday, with the help of authorities concerned. “Aftab, 20, had come to Delhi a few days ago in search of job. He went missing from the Karawal Nagar area. We have filed a missing complaint at the local police station and also checked all hospitals for him,” she said.

Another man Dinesh, a resident of Bhajanpura, has been missing since the riots

“Hamza, 19, a resident of Old Mustafabad, is missing since the violence on February 26. We went to the police station but the policemen misbehaved with us and asked us to leave. We are running from pillar to post to get information about him,” said Aarif, brother-in-law of Hamza.

Similar is the case of Aayub, who is missing since February 24 from near his house in Mustafabad.