Four more arrested in Rinku Sharma murder case

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested four more persons who were allegedly involved in murder case of Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri area of Outer Delhi.
A senior police officer said that after examination of witnesses and CCTV, the Crime Branch team has arrested four more persons identified as Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan for their role in the murder case. They all are resident of same locality.
Earlier, police had arrested five persons in the case.
A total of 11 people have been arrested in the case, police said.
In a CCTV footage of the attack, the four arrested persons were identified who were seen armed with sticks and attacking Rinku.
Police said that on February 10, in Mangolpuri area, some youths of a locality gathered at a restaurant for a birthday party. During the celebrations, a fight broke out among some of the youths regarding shutting down a restaurant. It was an old business rivalry. After the fight, they left the place and went back to their houses.
Following the incident at the birthday party, later, in the night, some men who were part of the birthday celebration gathered outside Rinku Sharma’s house and another fight took place again during which Sharma received stab injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath