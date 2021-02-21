Four more arrested in Rinku Sharma murder case

In a CCTV footage of the attack, the four arrested persons were identified who were seen armed with sticks and attacking Rinku.

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested four more persons who were allegedly involved in murder case of Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri area of Outer Delhi.

A senior police officer said that after examination of witnesses and CCTV, the Crime Branch team has arrested four more persons identified as Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan for their role in the murder case. They all are resident of same locality.

Earlier, police had arrested five persons in the case.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in the case, police said.

In a CCTV footage of the attack, the four arrested persons were identified who were seen armed with sticks and attacking Rinku.

Police said that on February 10, in Mangolpuri area, some youths of a locality gathered at a restaurant for a birthday party. During the celebrations, a fight broke out among some of the youths regarding shutting down a restaurant. It was an old business rivalry. After the fight, they left the place and went back to their houses.

Following the incident at the birthday party, later, in the night, some men who were part of the birthday celebration gathered outside Rinku Sharma’s house and another fight took place again during which Sharma received stab injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, said police.