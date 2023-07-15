Four months on, Jharkhand Governor sets his sights on Tribes Advisory Council

July 15, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - New Delhi

Four months into taking charge as Governor of Jharkhand, C.P. Radhakrishnan has set his sights on “taking over” the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) of the State, which is constituted under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, and currently has the Chief Minister as its ex-officio head.

Jharkhand has seen tensions escalate between the Raj Bhawan and the Hemant Soren-led State government over the TAC under the tenure of Mr. Radhakrishnan’s predecessor Ramesh Bais as well.

After having spent the first three months in office touring each district by road and “taking the Raj Bhawan to the people”, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief is now focusing on taking control of the TAC while also insisting that “there is no animosity” between his office and the Chief Minister’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive interaction with The Hindu at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi earlier this month, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, “Still in this State it [TAC] is in the hands of the State government. I have to take it over and we have to stimulate them so that development activities can be taken forward.”

Rules amended

In June 2021, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government had notified the Jharkhand Tribes Advisory Council Rules, 2021, which amended the rules for constituting the TAC, making the Chief Minister the body’s ex-officio chairperson. The TAC was accordingly reconstituted by the Chief Minister.

After taking office in July 2021, Mr. Bais had severely rebuked the State government for “not following the spirit of the Fifth Schedule” by notifying the TAC Rules, 2021 without consulting the Governor’s office.

The Fifth Schedule does give the Governor powers to make rules prescribing or regulating the appointing of all TAC officials, the conduct of TAC meetings, its procedure and all incidental matters. However, governments of Fifth Schedule States have earlier argued that powers of the Governor under the Fifth Schedule were an extension of those under Article 154 and hence, Article 163 of the Constitution forbade the Governors from acting on their own discretion — even when it comes to the TAC.

A case on these grounds was settled by the Chhattisgarh High Court in 2013 when an activist had argued that the Governor ought to have the power to exercise discretion for constituting and making rules for the TAC under the Fifth Schedule. The petitioner, an activist from Raipur, B.K. Manish, had challenged the TAC Rules notified by the State government in 2006, arguing that the Fifth Schedule mandated the Governor to use his discretion to do so.

The High Court had ruled in favour of the State government in the case, upholding the TAC Rules as notified by the State government; and the Supreme Court had upheld this decision in 2014.

Mr. Manish said, “It is bizarre if the Governor cannot exercise discretion on TAC. How can the TAC safeguard tribals against the government when the head of government is in charge of the Council?”

Interestingly, in the Chhattisgarh case, the Union government had in the High Court (in 2013) supported the State government’s position that the Governor could not exercise his discretion in this matter — contradicting an earlier stand taken by the Attorney General in 2010.

Nevertheless, Mr. Radhakrishnan told The Hindu, “We are taking steps to see what can be done as far as the TAC is concerned. We also don’t want to create unnecessary friction between the Raj Bhawan and the State government.”

Returns quota Bill

Before he decided to pursue the issue of who should be controlling the TAC, in one of his first decisions in office, Mr. Radhakrishnan had returned a Bill passed by the Assembly that raised reservation in State government positions for SCs, STs and OBCs — putting total reserved seats (including EWS) to about 77%. The Bill had been passed in the wake of the Supreme Court’s EWS judgment, which, legal experts had said, opened a small window to breach the 50% reservation-mark.

The Governor said the Bill was flagged as violative of Supreme Court directions by the Attorney-General’s office and so it was returned.

Among other priorities, Mr. Radhakrishnan said he hoped to be able to use his time in office to improve the rankings of State government universities in Jharkhand, of which he is the ex-officio Chancellor.

“We have already initiated dialogue with the State government on the possibility of starting a specific public service commission to recruit faculty at the universities like Bihar has,” the Governor said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.