Four minors among 9 held by Delhi Police Special Cell for duping man of ₹50 lakh

August 09, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Five people have been arrested and four juveniles apprehended for allegedly cheating a man of ₹50 lakh on the pretext of offering him distributorship of a tobacco company, Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday.

According to an officer, the arrested men have been identified as Nishant Gupta, 27; Suraj, 29; Deepak, 27; Santosh, 27; and Sunil Shakya, 41.

The action came following a complaint by Gulshan Chadha on April 25 and the accused were picked up from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh based on technical surveillance, the police said.

According to the complainant, he had received calls from unknown numbers where a person posed an executive from a reputed tobacco company, the officer said.

The accused duped Mr. Chadha into invest ₹50 lakh to be a distributor for the firm, but he soon realised that he had been cheated and approached the police, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) Prashant Gautam said that the four juveniles were apprehended from Patna in Bihar. Based on their inputs, the police arrested Gupta, who used to lure minors into opening bank accounts after forging their date of birth, the DCP said.

Subsequently, Santosh was arrested from Patna, Suraj from Ghaziabad and Shakya from Gwalior, the police said.