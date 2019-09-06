Four men shoot at passer-by; nabbed

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly firing at a man in Dwarka during a joyride, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said the accused — Pawan alias Golu (22), Vishal alias Prince (23), Parveen alias Bhalla (22) and Kishan (23) — wanted to show off their skills.

In the small hours of August 29, the police were informed that one Sunny from Uttam Nagar was shot at in the stomach by four masked men – two on a luxury bike and two on a scooty – in front of his house.

“The accused were firing in the air when one shot hit him. The accused then fled from the spot while Sunny was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital,” Mr. Alphonse said.

At the spot, police found two empty cartridges. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up.

The police said Sunny has ruled any personal enmity with anyone after which CCTV footage of the spot was examined after which the accused were identified.

Raids conducted

“Raid was conducted at accommodation in Uttam Nagar where three persons were found. They revealed the involvement of the fourth accused who lived nearby,” the officer said, adding that the accused attacked the policemen when they had gone to arrest them. Following this, two cases were registered in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

The police claim to have recovered three pistols, 13 live cartridges, a bike and scooty used in the commission of the crime.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that they used to go on a joyride at night and target people who were alone.

“In the particular incident, they fired at Sunny just for show off. Further, the accused were planning a robbery in the area,” the officer said. The accused got the weapon from a man, who is in judicial custody in an attempt to murder case, Mr. Alphonse added.