Four men injured in fight over parking in east Delhi

Four persons were injured when a quarrel broke out between them over a parking issue in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday evening, the police said.

Two cross-FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. An officer said the injured have been identified as Bharat Bhushan, his brother Shiv Kumar, Amit, and his brother Nikhil.

On Tuesday evening, Amit and Nikhil along with a few family members had come to Kondli market while Bharat had come to meet Shiv, who runs a mobile shop in the area. “Bharat had parked his car in front of his brother’s shop. Amit had also parked his bike there. After shopping, Amit asked Bharat to move his car so he could take out his vehicle but Bharat refused. An argument broke out between the two which soon turned violent and they thrashed each other,” the officer said.

Bharat said the accused hit him and his brother with a helmet. Amit alleged that the Bharat and his brother beat him, his brother and mother. All the injured were then rushed to a hospital from where Bharat and his brother were referred to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC has been registered based on the complaint by Bharat. Another case under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 341(punishment for wrongful restraint) have been registered based on Amit’s complaint. No arrests have been made and probe is under way, the police added.