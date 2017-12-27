Four men held for planning burglary

The Delhi Police have arrested a debt-ridden painter and his three friends in south Delhi’s Kalkaji for planning to commit a robbery at an elderly couple’s home in the area.

“Ram Kumar, who had done white-wash work at the couple’s home last year, planned the robbery as he needed money to repay a loan of ₹1 lakh that he had taken from moneylenders for a trip to Dubai,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east).

Dubai trip

“Ram went to Dubai last December for a job, but it did not work out. He returned to India in July this year after he ran out of money,” said Mr. Biswal, adding that the painter was being pressurised by the moneylenders to return the money with high interest.

In an attempt to make quick cash, Ram approached his friend Rohit Singh to hatch a robbery plan. Ram allegedly knew that the elderly couple kept a large amount of cash in their home.

The police said that Rohit then roped in two others, Deepak Kumar and Rahul. Deepak was previously involved in a robbery case in Jaitpur in 2015.

“The four had planned a similar attempt at the couple’s home a few days ago, but couldn’t execute the robbery as they failed to get a pistol,” said Mr. Biswal.

On Sunday, the anti-auto theft squad team of the district got information about the robbery plan.

A trap was laid on Monday when they learnt that the suspects had assembled with weapons in a park near the couple’s home. Two loaded pistols, a knife and a stolen scooter were seized from the accused.