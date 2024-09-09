Four men fire outside nightclub in Delhi, one held 

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man after four men allegedly opened firing outside a nightclub in Delhi’s Shahdara, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday outside Kanch Club in the Jhilmil industrial area.

The police had recovered two live cartridges and eight empty shells from the road outside the club, the office said.

There were two bullet marks on the door of the club, he said.

According to the club’s bouncer, who lodged a complaint with regard to the incident, two of the four men shot at him. The accused then fled towards Vivek Vihar, the officer said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint and Shahrukh, one of the accused, has been arrested. Two more accused have been identified and efforts are under way to arrest them, the police said.

