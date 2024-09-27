GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four men assault minor boy for gang rivalry in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, arrested

Published - September 27, 2024 07:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

In a case of gang rivalry, four men in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri kicked a 17-year-old boy, forced him to lick their shoes on gun point and sexually assaulted him, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Harish Bhatia, 38, Pankaj, 37, Abhishek, 25 and Aryan, 22, have been arrested from their hideout in Vrindavan. A case under BNS Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 302(2) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with Section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered. All of the accused have a criminal record and are connected to different gangs.

According to the boy’s statement, the incident took place on September 4, when he was returning home late at night. “The accused intercepted him, dragged and trampled him with their feet. They also recorded the sexual assault, which they planned to share on social media,” DCP (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that there is rivalry between them and another group — headed by Harish’s cousin — to which the boy belongs. Due to that rivalry, several cases of attempt to murder and physical assault have been registered between them, the police said.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:06 am IST

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice / arrest / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.