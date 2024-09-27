Four men assault minor boy for gang rivalry in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, arrested

In a case of gang rivalry, four men in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri kicked a 17-year-old boy, forced him to lick their shoes on gun point and sexually assaulted him, the police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Harish Bhatia, 38, Pankaj, 37, Abhishek, 25 and Aryan, 22, have been arrested from their hideout in Vrindavan. A case under BNS Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 302(2) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, along with Section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered. All of the accused have a criminal record and are connected to different gangs.

According to the boy’s statement, the incident took place on September 4, when he was returning home late at night. “The accused intercepted him, dragged and trampled him with their feet. They also recorded the sexual assault, which they planned to share on social media,” DCP (Crime Branch) Satish Kumar said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that there is rivalry between them and another group — headed by Harish’s cousin — to which the boy belongs. Due to that rivalry, several cases of attempt to murder and physical assault have been registered between them, the police said.