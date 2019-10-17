Four men arrested for snatching judge’s phone

Two persons who had allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in Kamla Nagar have been arrested, the police said on Wednesday. Another two men who received the phone have also been taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said that the accused have been identified as Karan (20), Raheem (19), Durga Prasad (26) and Muzammil Ahmed.

On Monday night, the CMM was walking near his house in Kamla Nagar while talking on his phone when two persons came on a scooty, snatched his phone, and fled. During the investigation, teams from North and North West district analysed CCTV footage, which revealed that the phone had been switched off in Sangam Park. Informers were activated and technical surveillance was mounted after which Karan and Raheem were identified and arrested, said the police.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had sold the phone to Durga Prasad in Azadpur, after which he was arrested. Durga allegedly told the police that he had further sold the phone to Muzammil Ahmed for ₹10,000; he was also arrested.

The police said that the snatched phone, scooty, and ₹8,000 were recovered from the accused. Karan has one previous criminal case registered against him, said the police.