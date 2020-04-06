Four men arrested for firing outside mosque

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly opening fire outside Jama Masjid in Dhankot village here on Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The accused — Vinod, Pawan, Alam Khan and Harkesh — said they had gone to ensure that there was no person infected with COVID-19 inside the shrine and opened fire after the door was not opened. Vinod and Pawan, both 40 years old, are residents of Basai village while 39-year-old Alam Khan stays in Devi Lal Colony. Eighteen-year-old Harkesh is from Uttar Pradesh.

The four men were arrested by the Crime Unit of the Gurugram Police near the flyover on Basai road on Sunday.

Social media message

The accused purportedly told the police that they would often discuss the COVID-19 situation and were perturbed over the increasing number of cases after many Jamaat workers in Nizamuddin were found infected.

They said they had recently come across a message on a social media platform about six infected persons having been traced to Dhankot Jama Masjid.

The miscreants got into a Sports Utility Vehicle owned by Pawan in the early hours of Sunday and reached the village.

When no one responded to their repeated knocks at the door of the mosque, Vinod opened a fire at the building and another in the opposite direction. The four then left the spot. The matter came to light the next morning when locals informed Imam Shahid that they had heard the sound of “firecrackers” at night.

An empty cartridge was then found near the mosque and a hole was spotted in the building.

A case has been registered in the matter at Rajindra Park police station.

Weapons seized

The pistol and the weapon used in the commission of crime have been seized, the police added.