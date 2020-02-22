Four men arrested for armed robbery in Capital

NEW DELHI

Victim is the brother-in-law of one of the accused

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint, the police said on Friday. Another person was arrested for disposing the robbed booty.

The accused have been identified Shakeel (19), a resident of Budh Vihar, Karan Singh (19) and Puspender (21), both residents of Kanjhawala, they said.

Their accomplice who disposed the robbed items has been identified as Jatin Dabas (20), the police said.

Around 4 p.m. on February 3, a person informed the police that three unidentified men had robbed him of his car, ₹61,000 cash and a mobile phone under Palam Flyover at gunpoint, a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons was involved in an incident of firing that took place in Palam Village on the same day. The CCTV footage of nearby areas and call records were analysed and the accused were subsequently arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

Interrogation revealed that Karan’s cousin had got married to a person in Palam Village. However, due to some issues in the family, she was living with her parents, Mr. Alphonse said.

Karan wanted to teach his cousin’s husband a lesson. He also made some threat calls to him and demanded ₹2 crore as the victim was financially sound, the police said.

The accused procured a countrymade pistol from Bagpath in Uttar Pradesh. On February 3, they first fired some rounds in Palam Village and threatened Karan’s brother-in-law and later robbed him at gunpoint, the police said.

After committing the robbery, they handed over the car to Dabas for disposing it and left the Capital for Kullu, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Alphonse said.

One countrymade pistol and a live cartridge have been seized and the victim’s car have been recovered from their possession, they added.