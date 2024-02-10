Four members of ‘Rose Gang’ arrested for bike, mobile theft

February 10, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

Four youths, part of a self-styled crew called ‘Rose Gang’, have been arrested for stealing sports bikes and mobile phones in and around the national capital, the police said on Friday.

The accused, who are identifiable by a rose tattoo on their right hands, had a heavy social media presence across a number of online platforms, where they would post videos of them committing the crimes to create a panic amid the public, as well as clips of themselves performing bike stunts, police said.

A tip-off was received on Thursday that a group of young men, who stole vehicles and snatched mobile phones, would commit a similar crime in Kanhaiya Nagar, police said.

Subsequently, police presence was built up in the area, and during a check, three boys on a motorcycle were stopped. Though the bike initially sped off, the accused were caught by the police after some distance. The police also recovered stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

During interrogation, the three youths revealed the involvement of a fourth, who was subsequently arrested. The four accused have been identified as Nikhil Puri, 19, Rohit, 21, Deepak, 18, and Akash, 19.A fifth member — the gang leader, ‘Bilora’, a resident of Tibia colony in Karol Bagh — is currently absconding, said police.

An officer added that the accused revealed that they would steal bikes from different parts of the city, use them to snatch mobile phones, and sell them at Gaffar Market. They committed the crimes to earn “easy money” to fulfil the expenses of their lavish lifestyle”, said police, adding that each gang member had a different role. For instance, Akash was responsible for breaking the bikes’ locks while stealing them.

