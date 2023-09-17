Four members of family assaulted over parking issue

September 17, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - New Delhi

A couple and their two daughters were allegedly assaulted in the city’s Punjabi Bagh area following a quarrel over a parking issue, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Monday and the police have registered a case.

According to a daughter of the couple, some of their neighbours had objected to the parking of their e-rickshaw on the road.

“Despite telling them that my father will remove the e-rickshaw, they assaulted us. The group of men have been terrorising us for a long time,” she alleged.

DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said they have registered a case and trying to contact the family to record their statements.