Four members of Chhenu gang arrested

Four members of the Chhenu gang have been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a large cache of arms and ammunitions and trying to supply them to criminals in Delhi-NCR, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Mumtaj, 50, Shahrukh, 26, Sameer, 21, and Irshad, 28. Mr. Mumtaj was the kingpin of the operation, who was also involved in murder and attempt to murder cases and also has a case under the MCOCA lodged against him.

According to DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain, they received information on Monday that the four criminals would be arriving in the city. The police laid a trap in Seelampur and arrested them.

On interrogation, the four allegedly confessed that they were part of the gang and the ₹6.5 lakh seized from their possession was to be used to procure more arms and ammunitions in Aligarh in U.P., the DCP said.