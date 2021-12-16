Four liquor vends sealed for violating building by-laws, norms: North body

BJP threatens ‘chakka jam’ if new excise policy not withdrawn

With Delhi’s three civic bodies — North, South and East — intensifying their crackdown on the newly opened liquor vends under the new excise policy, officials from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said that it has sealed four outlets for violating building by-laws and other norms.

According to the North civic body’s report, 18 show cause notices have been sent to liquor shops that were opened across various zones under its jurisdiction. These are five vends in the Civil Line-1 zone, six in the Narela zone, five in the Rohini zone, and two in the Karol Bagh zone. Three of the sealed liquor vends are located in the Civil Line-1 zone while one is in the Rohini zone.

“The liquor shops were sealed because the officials found building by-law violations, which include changes within the premises that are not permitted,” a civic body official said.

According to Delhi’s new excise policy, 849 liquor vends were to be opened, out of which 810 fall under the three civic bodies.

North body’s Leader of House, Chhail Bihari Goswami (BJP), said that the amalgamation of the premises was among the growing violations that were observed. He added, “We will seal liquor shops that violated norms and the process to identify the same is ongoing. Amalgamation of the premises is not allowed and it is among the main violations that we have observed till now.”

North body’s Leader of Opposition, Vikas Goyal (AAP), said he welcomed the sealing of liquor vends that violate norms. He added: “However, there is politics involved behind this crackdown by the BJP-led civic body because they want to divert the attention from real issues such as the pending salaries that are to be paid to their workers.”

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday threatened a ‘chakka jam’ in the Capital on January 3 if the Delhi Government did not roll back its new excise policy.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta announced that the party would not stage just demonstrations but launch a mass movement against the Delhi Government if it failed to withdraw the policy by January 2. “On December 17 we together with religious gurus and saints will go to Mahatma Gandhi’s samadhi at Rajghat and pray that may sense prevails on [Chief Minister Arvind] Mr. Kejriwal,” Mr. Gupta said.

“From December 21-31, our workers will go to the booth-level to launch a signature campaign against this policy and will later present a copy of about 15 lakh signatures to the President urging him to have the policy recalled with immediate effect,” Mr. Gupta added.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 and directions of the Supreme Court had been “grossly violated” in the opening of about 70% of the new liquor vends springing up in the city. “If we put together the bars, clubs, restaurants in the city, the number of new liquor joints would be over 5,000, not just 850,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“Every street will now have a liquor joint. Not a single new liquor shop has been opened with the permission of RWAs or local residents,” he also said.

According to the LOP, earlier there were 250 private liquor shops and their contractors used to get just 2% commission while liquor sale used to be between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 crore annually. Under the new policy, he said, commission had been raised to 12% from earlier; that apart the price of liquor bottles could also be “decided by the contractor himself.”