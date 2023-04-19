Four killed, 20 injured in Haryana building collapse

April 19, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - GURUGRAM

Four labourers were killed and 20 sustained injuries when a portion of a rice mill building in Haryana’s Karnal collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday. A First Information Report has been registered against the owner of the building in this connection.

According to the district administration, a portion of the Shiv Shakti Rice Mills building in Karnal’s Taraori town came crashing down at around 4 a.m. trapping more than two dozen labourers sleeping inside. Some of the workers jumped from the widows of the building to escape.

The police said there were around a hundred labourers inside the building when it collapsed. The building was in dilapidated condition and repair work was being carried out for the past few days.

The deceased have been identified as Avdesh, Chandan, Sanjay Kumar and Pankaj. All four hailed from Bihar’s Samastipur district.

Superintendent of Police, Karnal, Shashank Kumar Sawan, said all those inside the building were pulled out and no one was feared trapped.

Aid announced

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said the next of kin of the deceased would be given an ex-gratia of ₹8 lakh each and the injured ₹1 lakh each. He also set up a committee headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Karnal, Anubhav Mehta, for investigation into the matter.

The State Disaster Response Force team along with the local police, the district administration officials and doctors launched the rescue operation soon after the building collapsed and shifted the injured to different hospitals.

The National Disaster Response Force team was also part of the rescue operation.