Four Kashmiris planning ‘terror attack’ arrested

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four Kashmiri youth they claim were radicalised and were planning a terror attack in the Capital.
DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the accused have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar (25), resident of Pulwama, Ishfaq Majeed Koka (28) and Aqib Safi (22), both residents of Anantnag and Mushtaq Ahmad Gani (27), resident of Shopian.
According to the police, they were planning a terror strike to be formally inducted in Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, an off-shoot of Al Qaida in Jammu and Kashmir. The police claimed that they had come to Delhi on September 27 and were collecting arms and ammunition using the money their handler had given.
Four pistols and 120 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
