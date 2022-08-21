Four juveniles held for killing shopkeeper over ₹500 soiled note

Accused terrorised locals to earn fame in the crime world

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was murdered on Thursday by four juveniles after a heated argument took place between over a soiled ₹500 note in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Saturday. All have been apprehended.

A PCR call was received at 9 p.m., the police said. The victim, Shahnawaj, was found lying on the floor of his shop at Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura in an unconscious state with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said,

CCTV footage of the area was analysed and four suspects were spotted escaping on a scooty in a suspicious manner after the incident.

Later, a raid was conducted and four juveniles, all residents of Bhajanpura, were apprehended near Bhopura Border in Loni in Uttar Pradesh. The scooty and a knife were also recovered from their possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Robbed scooty

The accused disclosed that to earn fame in the crime world, they wanted to terrorise the locals. On Wednesday, they robbed a scooty from Shani Bazar Road, Bhajanpura at gunpoint, the police said.

Over 20 days ago, they had an altercation with the grocery shop owner following payment of a soiled ₹500 note. The accused had also threatened him, the police said, adding that to “teach him a lesson”, they attacked Shahnawaj on Thursday.

The deceased’s family hails from Bihar. They were living in Delhi on rent. The victim, the sole breadwinner in the family, is survived with a wife and two minor children.