Four juveniles among 7 held for killing car mechanic

March 14, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Three men were arrested and four juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing a car mechanic in Rohini, the police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Nihal, 18, Akash, 20 and Vikas, 23. An information was received on Saturday regarding a man being shot at in Rohini’s Aman Vihar area, the police said.

The victim, Yogesh, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police began investigation into the case and registered an FIR.

A senior police officer said that it was revealed that Yogesh used to visit his friend Sagar, a resident of Prem Nagar and a property dealer.

“An argument had happened between Sagar and the accused over property and the former and his brother had allegedly beaten up the latter about a month ago. The accused were looking for an opportunity to avenge Sagar,” DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

On Saturday, when Yogesh visited Sagar’s shop, the accused started firing at Sagar. However, the bullet hit Yogesh instead, the police said.

The accused was arrested using CCTV footage of the area, the police said.

