Four injured in house collapse

Four persons were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday morning, said fire department officials.
A call about a house collapse near Jharoda’s Balmiki temple was received at 6.45 a.m. after which four fire tenders were pressed into service, an official said.
Undergoing treatment
Rajan Kumar (20), Vikas (18), Vipin (25) and Kundan were rushed to Sushrut Trauma Centre where they are undergoing treatment.
“Only one of them sustained serious injuries but he is out of danger,” said a senior officer.
The police said no case has been registered so far. It was an old building with no other floors, they added.
