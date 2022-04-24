Four injured in hit-and-run at Saket, driver held

A man was arrested in connection with a hit­and­run case in which four persons, including a woman, sustained injuries, the police said on Saturday.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded and the driver, identified as Vipul Dhingra, 31, who works at Azadpur mandi was arrested on April 20. He was later granted bail by a court, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Ms. Jaiker said the Saket police station received a complaint on April 17 around 4 a.m. that a car driver fled the spot after hitting a bike and auto near Saket court.

On reaching the location, the police spotted a motorbike and an auto in damaged condition. The injured persons, including a female, had been shifted to AIIMS hospital before the police reached. A hit-and-run case was registered based on the statement of an eyewitness. The police are currently probing if the accused was inebriated while driving; further investigation is underway, the police said.

According to the police, three persons identified as Meena, 26, Krishan Kumar, 26, and Hemant Kumar, 23, were on the bike. While the trio was heading to Sonepat from Deoli, Dhingra was heading to Shalimar Bagh.

Ram Pravesh, the auto driver sustained a leg injury and Hemant Kumar lost his left leg below the knee, while Meena continues to remain in trauma care. Krishan Kumar has a fracture in his left leg and an injury in his left hand.