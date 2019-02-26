Four injured as bag with firecrackers explodes

Four persons, including a senior citizen, sustained injuries after a bag full of firecrackers burst during a wedding celebration in Kanjhawala on Sunday night.

A senior police officer said that the injured have been identified as Dalbir (39), Kirpal (24), Ramesh (75) and Dhanu (55). While three of them have been discharged after treatment, Dhanu is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Crackers fell into bag

The officer said that the incident happened at Assistant Sub Inspector Rajendra’s sons’ wedding. “Both his sons got married on Sunday and during the procession, a few people were bursting firecrackers. One of the crackers dropped inside the bag filled with firecrackers and it burst,” he said.

The impact was such that a few windows of the house broke and four persons got injured. The injured were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, but are yet to make any arrests in the case.