Four hospital employees test positive in Gurugram

Three nurses and a para-medical staff of Medanta hospital here tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infected people in the district to 51. The total number of active cases in the district is 16.

Hospital sources told The Hindu that random tests of hospital staff were conducted and four women tested positive. The sources, however, confirmed that those who tested positive had no interaction with the COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

Three of them, however, belong to a nearby area declared a containment zone.

