Delhi

Four held, one apprehended for 17-year-old’s murder

3 pistols recovered from accused: police

Four persons were arrested and a juvenile apprehended on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said the accused have been identified as Ranjeet (19), Lalit Kumar (19), Naresh (20) and Vishal Giri (19). The police said they received a PCR call at 1.03 a.m. regarding gunshot injury in Azadpur’s Lal Bagh. On reaching the spot, they found that the injured person had already been taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. During probe, it was revealed that the boy was riding a motorcycle when the accused intercepted him and opened fire at him before fleeing the spot. The victim from Mukundpur was known to the accused. “A murder case was registered,” Ms. Arya said.

‘To settle score’

The accused allegedly told the police that the boy had beaten up one of them some time ago and they decided to kill him to settle the score. Three pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from the accused persons, the police added.

