Delhi

Four held in drug peddling

Four people, including a mother-son duo, were arrested for possessing more than 2 kg of heroin and 100 g of cocaine, the police said on Wednesday.

According to DCP Crime Branch (Narcotics) K.P.S. Malhotra, the arrests took place in a series of operations aimed at busting three different drug modules. 

In the first operation that took place on May 7, the police received a tip-off about an African national who was involved in drug supply. Thereafter, a trap was laid out in Uttam Nagar and the accused, identified as Augustine, 39, was arrested. 

Another tip-off was received on the same day that a mother-son duo were peddling drugs, following which a trap was laid near district park in Janakpuri. The duo were apprehended with more than 500 g of heroin. On April 30, another drug peddler, Frank Desmond, 28, was arrested near Burari with 105 g of fine quality cocaine.


