Four held guilty of obstructing hospital staff from performing duty

Four relatives of a fatal accident victim have been held guilty by a court here of obstructing three staff members of LNJP Hospital from performing their duties and damaging a medical equipment in 2007.

However, the court acquitted them of the charge of assaulting the hospital employees as they were not examined medically for the alleged injuries they had allegedly suffered at the hands of the accused.

“In the absence of any proof of bodily injury upon any of the doctors/staff present in the casualty, the prosecution has failed to prove the allegations under Section 353/34 of IPC. However, it has come on record that the accused persons with common intention had voluntarily obstructed the public servants,” ruled Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Singh Rajawat.

The patient, Zahir, had been brought to the Delhi government hospital on a reference from another hospital. On examination, the doctors declared him brought dead. The prosecution had alleged that the accused persons started arguing with a resident doctor, a nurse and a nursing orderly and damaged the defibrillator machine. The court held them guilty on the grounds of their identification by the nursing orderly.