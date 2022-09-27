Four held from Bareilly for running a fake job racket

:

Four men were arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for duping more than 1,000 people on the pretext of getting them jobs through a fake call centre, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Pranshu, 27, and Himanshu, 20, Pankaj Pandey, 27, and Deepak Kumar Yadav, 28, were arrested from Basant Vihar in Bareilly on Monday, the police said.

According to a senior police officer, the complainant alleged she was duped of ₹2,76,072 in the name of job placement by some people. She had applied for a job online and received calls from three numbers with an offer for the post of manager of the human resources (HR) department in a food chain, the officer said.

After the payments, a fake appointment letter was sent to her on the letterhead of the food chain, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was revealed that a fake call centre was being operated from Bareilly. The bank account statements and call detail records of the accused revealed that multiple people were duped by them, the officer said. A raid was conducted and the four accused were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.