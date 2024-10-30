ADVERTISEMENT

Four held for stealing French Ambassador Mathou’s mobile in Delhi Chandni Chowk market

Published - October 30, 2024 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

According to officials, four accused — all aged between 20 and 25 years — were arrested and the mobile phone was also recovered from them

PTI

Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from French Ambassador Thierry Mathou while he was visiting Chandni Chowk market,” an official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Mathou and his wife had gone to visit the market on October 20, when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket,” he said.

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding the incident on October 21 from the embassy.

The CCTVs were checked and a team of policemen was formed. “Four accused, all aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested and the mobile phone was also recovered from them,” the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The accused are residents of the trans-Yamuna area and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US