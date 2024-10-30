Four held for stealing French Ambassador Mathou’s mobile in Delhi Chandni Chowk market

“Four people were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from French Ambassador Thierry Mathou while he was visiting Chandni Chowk market,” an official said on Wednesday (October 30, 2024).

“Mr. Mathou and his wife had gone to visit the market on October 20, when his mobile phone was stolen from his pocket,” he said.

A senior police officer said that they received information regarding the incident on October 21 from the embassy.

The CCTVs were checked and a team of policemen was formed. “Four accused, all aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested and the mobile phone was also recovered from them,” the officer said.

“The accused are residents of the trans-Yamuna area and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.