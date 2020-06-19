Four held for stealing 27 phones from delivery boy

New Delhi

19 June 2020 00:18 IST

Items recovered from accused: police

Four men, including the staff of a courier company, were arrested for allegedly stealing 27 mobile phones from the vehicle of a delivery boy in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur, the police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Vika Tiwari (21), Mohit (20), Tarun (19) and Rahul (22), all residents of Faridabad. They failed to dispose of the stolen mobile phones due to the lockdown, said the police.

The delivery boy, Govinda, had lodged a complaint at Badarpur police station on June 4. He told the police that some unidentified men stole a parcel containing 27 mobile phones from his vehicle parked near Mohan Co-operative Estate at 12.30 p.m. on June 2.

Advertising

Advertising

The package was stolen from the three-wheeler when he had gone for lunch with his colleague Tiwari, a suspect in the case, they said. During the course of investigation, Rahul was apprehended, said DCP (south-east) R.P. Meena.

Spilled the beans

Rahul confessed to the police that he, along with Mohit and Tarun, stole the mobile phones from Govinda’s three-wheeler, the DCP said. Tiwari, who was Govinda’s colleague, had informed Mohit, Tarun and Rahul about the parcel and on the day of the incident, he intentionally left open one of the doors of Govinda’s vehicle, the officer said.

After the theft, Mohit and Tarun gave 23 mobile phones to Rahul, which he had to sell. Police have recovered 22 mobile phones from Rahul’s house as he failed to sell them due to the lockdown, the DCP added.