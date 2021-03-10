Four held for selling forged NEPs to transporters

Four of a gang were arrested for allegedly making and selling forged 'No Entry Permission' of Delhi Traffic Police to transporters for movement in the city, said officials on Tuesday.
The accused — Updesh (28), Azad (26), Shadab (26) and Asif (24) — have been committing the crime for the past one year. They have sold approximately 40 fake NEPs till now, they said.
An action was taken based on the three complaints received in Traffic Office of Todapur regarding issuance of forged ‘No Entry Permissions (NEPs)’ by a gang in December last.
The complaints were transferred to the Crime Branch. One complainant, Jitender Pradhan, a transporter, said he met Updesh in November, 2020. He said Updesh agreed to arrange NEP for him for ₹5,000 per vehicle. He paid the money and obtained two NEPs for his two commercial vehicles, a senior officer said.
Later, on visiting the traffic office, he found out that the NEPs were forged, he said.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) B.K. Singh said the accused said disclosed that Updesh and Azad worked as drivers. “They got to know that all transporters need NEPs for movement in the city. They knew that transporters would pay money to get an early NEP. They roped in their friends — Shadab and Asif — for the crime. Asif used to create the NEPs while Updesh and Azad would lure victims. They made good money by selling fake NEPs," he said.
The police have recovered a laptop, five mobile phones and a four-wheeler from the accused.
