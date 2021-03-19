Four held for running onlineflesh trade

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket online and pushing a 12-year-old old girl into it, the police said on Thursday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said that the accused have been identified as Sanjay Rajput (35), Anshu Sharma (21), Sapna Goyal (24) and Kanika Roy (28).
The police said that on January 22, a case of kidnapping of a minor was registered at Rajouri Garden police station.
During investigation, the police found that she had been kidnapped by a gang of traffickers and sold for prostitution.
It was revealed that she was pushed into the business by a gang of national escort suppliers.
Ms. Goel said that a search was on and they were finally traced to Majnu Ka Tila from where four of them were arrested and the minor girl was rescued.
The police said that the incident unearthed a prostitution racket, which was being operated by the accused. “She said she had gone to buy chips when two persons called her to have some birthday cake and after she ate the cake, she fell unconscious,” Ms. Goel said.
The police said that the accused forcibly took her to Majnu Ka Tila where she was handed over to their accomplices Sanjay, Anshu, Sapna, and Kanika. They used to torture her and she was also forcefully fed pills, the police added.
