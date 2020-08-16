Four held for robbing man of cancer injections

New Delhi

Accused wanted to make quick money

Four men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a pharmacy employee of injections used in the treatment of cancer patients, worth ₹1.5 lakh, the police said on Sunday.

Accused Aman Sharma (26), Vikas Swami (30), Sakib Khan (28) executed the robbery on the pretext of purchasing the injections and Prabhu Jha (32) bought those from them.

The incident was reported on August 13. The complainant said that a man, later identified as Mr. Khan, introduced himself as Sudhir Dixit and placed an order for six injections used for treating cancer patients. The person then asked him to hand over those to him near Red Fort. When Mohd. Anas, the pharmacy employee, reached with the injections near Red Fort, the person asked him to go with him on his scooty to Okhla to receive the payment. Their scooty was later overtaken by two bike-borne men who slapped Mr. Anas, robbed the injections and fled.

A case was filed under IPC Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Sunlight Colony police station and an investigation was initiated, said R.P. Meena, DCP (Southeast).

During investigation, CCTV footage of the routes from Red Fort to the scene of crime was scanned and call detail records of the mobile number used for placing the order was examined. The number was also tracked and was found to be active in the trans-Yamuna area of Maujpur and Pandav Nagar, he said. “We received a tip-off that the three accused would travel to Gurugram via Kalindi Kunj. Our team laid a trap on Nahar Road in Kalindi Kunj. When the team noticed a man coming on a scooty and two others on a motorcycle, the members signalled them to stop. On seeing policemen, they tried to escape by taking a U- turn, but was held after a chase,” the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused said they were facing financial crunch due to the lockdown and planned the robbery to earn quick money. They sold the injections to one Dhruv Jha and Prabhu Jha at ₹1.10 lakh, the DCP said. Mr. Prabhu was arrested from Geeta Colony area and four robbed injections were recovered from his possession. The police came to know that the other injections were at Mr. Dhruv’s house in Loni, the DCP said.

Raids were conducted at Loni but Mr. Dhruv is absconding, the police said, adding that further investigation is under way.

One mobile phone, a fake gun, a scooty and the motorcycle used in the commission of crime have been seized, the DCP said.