Four held for robbing five persons in two days

Three people were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly robbing five people in the last two days alone in south Delhi amid the ongoing lockdown, the police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Vivek (22), Nagender (23) and Raju (22), all residents of Sangam Vihar, they said.

With their arrest, the police claimed to have solved five cases of robbery and two cases of theft.

The victims of the robberies were milkmen and food delivery boys, the police.

The incidents came to light after the police received two calls regarding robbery from Malviya Nagar and Neb Sarai on Saturday night.