Four held for robbing doctor at Adarsh Nagar

February 18, 2022 01:35 IST

Four persons have been arrested for robbing a 50-year-old doctor at her clinic in north-west Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Wednesday evening, the Delhi police said on Thursday.

DCP (North West) Usha Rangnani said the prime accused, identified as Ved Prakash, has been visiting the doctor for the last ten years as the doctor treats his son.

The man had to pay off a debt of ₹7 lakh, so he decided to rob the doctor and roped in three persons to commit the crime, including a local financier he had to pay the money to.