Four held for robbing, attacking man

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a 45-year-old man after attacking him multiple times with a knife, police said on Sunday. They have recovered the stolen mobile phone and a knife and scooty used in the crime.

The accused were identified as Gulshan, Nikhil (22), Rahul Bisht (26) and Amit (24), they added.

Waylaid, attacked

Giving details about the incident, a senior police officer said, the 45-year-old man was waylaid by four persons while he was on his way home from GTB Hospital on the intervening night of February 21 and 22. When he resisted, the accused attacked him multiple times with a knife following which he sustained injuries on his head, neck and mouth, the officer added.

During the investigation, the police team scanned CCTV footage from the nearby areas. They narrowed down on Gulshan and Vishal Saini, who were previously arrested in mobile snatching case. On the instance of Gulshan, Nikhil, Rahul Bisht and Amit were arrested, the senior officer said.

The accused disclosed that they were involved in 19 cases of robbery and 16 cases of snatching in Sahadara, the officer added. They also disclosed the identity of two more accomplices -- Akash Sharma and Narender Thakur. The two are involved in four more cases of snatching, said the police adding that efforts are being made to arrest the absconding.