Four held for obstructing ACB during raid at Amanatullah’s house

ADVERTISEMENT

Four men were arrested for allegedly obstructing an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team, which raided AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s house, from discharging their duties, the police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Shakeel Ahmad, 45, Afsar, 20, Anwar, 31, and Sikander, 45. The police have registered a case against the accused.

On Friday, the Anti-Corruption Branch team had arrested Mr. Khan for alleged irregularities in appointment in the Delhi Waqf Board and also conducted raids at four premises in connection with the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Illegal recruitment’

The ACB alleged that Mr. Khan illegally recruited 32 people in the Delhi Waqf Board, thus violating government guidelines and norms. They also alleged that the AAP MLA had rented out a number of properties of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally. During the raids, the ACB had seized ₹24 lakh, two unlicenced weapons and some cartridges.

A purported video of the incident where the ACB team is stopped by relatives and aides of the AAP MLA had gone viral on the Internet.

The Delhi police had on Friday lodged three FIR’s after the ACB raid, with one of them being against Mr. Khan’s close aide, Hamid Ali, after an unlicenced weapon and a few cartridges were recovered from his possession. He was arrested by the police.

The second FIR was against Kaushar Imam Siddique under the Arms Act. A resident of Jogabai Extension, the police had recovered a country-made pistol and three live rounds from his premises. He is currently absconding, the police said. The third FIR was against those obstructing the raiding team from discharging their duties.