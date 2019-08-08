Four held for murdering youth in Gurugram

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a young man in Garhi Harsaru village here earlier this month for allegedly deposing against them in an attempt to murder case.

Yatin, a resident of Joniawas village, had gone to deliver milk in Garhi Harsaru village on August 2 morning when unidentified men shot him point-blank and escaped. Some passers-by took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Yatin’s father Sunder Lal told the police that when he called his son on his mobile phone an unknown person took the call and told him that he was shot dead. A case was registered at Farrukh Nagar Police Station in this connection and a probe was initiated. Fingerprints and Forensic Science Laboratory teams also visited the spot and collected the evidence.

On Wednesday, four persons were arrested from Pataudi Road in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Bhupender, Sankit, Pushpender and Hansraj alias Kalu.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they along with Yatin and other accomplices had shot at former Sarpanch of Farrukh Nagar village on February 23, 2017. But Yatin, who was then minor, turned witness in the case and deposed against them. Being a juvenile, he was acquitted in the case. The accused and their accomplices bore a grudge against Yatin for this and murdered him to take revenge, the police said.

The four were sent to judicial custody.