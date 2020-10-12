Four held for killing man during robbery

New Delhi

12 October 2020 00:30 IST

Four men were arrested for allegedly killing a person and injuring his friend during a robbery in central Delhi’s GB Road, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Rahat Ali (19), a resident of New Seelampur, Fardeen (21), from Gautam Puri, Suhaib (19) and Salman (22), both residents of Seelampur, they said.

According to police, Rahat Ali and Fardeen were arrested by the police whereas Suhaib and Salman were arrested by the Crime Branch.

Advertising

Advertising

On October 5, one Anirudh Kumar Yadav called his friend Aman and made a plan to visit Aman’s maternal uncle’s house in Karawal Nagar. They met at ITO and went to visit G B Road to get cigarettes, police said.

Yadav was urinating whereas Aman was standing on the road. Meanwhile, Yadav heard Aman saying that his phone has been snatched by one person.

Later, Aman caught the snatcher and started beating him. Meanwhile, another person came there and attacked Aman with a knife. Yadav intervened and tried to save Aman, but the accused also attacked him with knife. After robbing the mobile phone, the accused fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

Aman was rushed to RML Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The weapon of offence, a scooter, two mobile phones and a countrymade pistol were recovered from the accused, they added.