Four held for kidnapping two-year-old from Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

New Delhi

31 December 2021 06:36 IST

The child was rescued from one of the accused’s house

Four people, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old boy from west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Tanu, 20, Vipin, 22, and Mohammad Salman, 19. Tanu, the mastermind, was employed with Aveya IVF Hospital, Rajouri Garden and had kidnapped the boy to sell it to a Punjab-based family seeking a male child.

The child was rescued from Tanu’s house.

On December 22, a PCR call was received at Rajouri Garden police station about the kidnapping of a toddler from a flyover near Rajdhani College in Raja Garden, a senior police officer said.

Police rushed to the spot and analysed the CCTV footage of the area. In the footage, two persons on a motorcycle were found to be suspicious, the officer said.

With the help of technical assistance, a suspect was identified and apprehended. On his instance, the other accused persons, including mastermind Tanu, were also apprehended. The child was rescued from her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

Tanu, the plan’s mastermind, worked as an egg donor with Aveya IVF hospital, Rajouri Garden for three years. She was in need of money and conspired to get it from a Punjab-based family in lieu of providing them with a male child through an agent, Tara, a resident of Shakurpur, the police said.

She kidnapped the boy from Rajouri Garden with the help of her associates and promised to pay them ₹20,000 each, they said.

However, the family refused to adopt the child without proper legal documents. Tanu and her associates were planning to prepare forged documents, but were apprehended, they said.