Four held for kidnapping toddler

Two couples have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a toddler in south Delhi’s Tigri. The accused have been identified as Sanjay (36) and Rekha (32), both residents of Meerut; and Qmar (40) and Mukesh (28), both residents of Bulandshahar.

Rekha and Mukesh are sisters, said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

On March 6, a woman lodged a complaint stating that her child had gone missing, and added that her neighbour Pinki and her son-in-law had offered her ₹1.5 lakh about 15 days ago to give one of her children to them.

The police analysed CCTV footage and saw two people come on a bike and pick up the child. They later shifted the child to a car, which belonged to Ranvir Singh, Pinki’s son-in-law. One of them on the bike was Qmar Alam, the police said, adding that the child was later rescued from Meerut. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused, said the police.