Four held for hoarding oxygen concentrators

NEW DELHI

04 May 2021 00:42 IST

Accused sold them at exorbitant prices

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly hoarding and selling oxygen concentrator at exorbitant prices, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the accused have been identified as brothers Anuj Jain and Anil Jain, residents of Janakpuri, Shekhar Kumar, resident of west Sagarpur, and Keshav Chaudhary, resident of Vaishali Extension.

The police said that they got a tip-off that Anuj was selling oxygen concentrators at higher prices after which a Head Constable was sent as a decoy customer to purchase the machine. He found Anuj and Shekhar inside a car at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and Anuj agreed to sell one oxygen concentrator for ₹10,000 and accepted ₹5,000 as token money. Both the accused were then arrested. Later, Keshav was also held.

During further probe, it was found that the accused were operating from a godown in Janakpuri which was found locked when the police went. When the godown was searched, Anuj’s brother Anil was found inside the locked premises with oxygen concentrators. He was then arrested.

The police said that they have recovered 115 oxygen concentrators which are used for treating COVID patients. Two cars and ₹4,90,000 were also recovered from their possession, the police said.