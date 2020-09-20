Four held for extortion and impersonation

Accused claimed to be CID officers

A gang of four men has been arrested for allegedly posing as police officers and extorting money from people, the police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sagar, Praveen, Lokesh and Amar Singh, who earlier worked as security guards, formed a gang during the COVID-19-induced lockdown and planned to extort money from people by either threatening or blackmailing them, they said.

The accused roamed in plain clothes and claimed to be CID officials. Four forged ID cards, including a fake appointment letter, was recovered from them, the police said.

The police said that on September 17 evening, two constables who were on patrolling duty were alerted by a few people about four men, who allegedly introduced themselves as CID officers and threatened them while they were inside the Japanese Park.

On seeing the police, the suspects tried to escape, but they were caught after a brief chase.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P.K. Mishra said: “During enquiry, all of them maintained that they are CIDs. They also produced ID cards bearing the Delhi police logo and the Ashoka Emblem inscribed on it. It also had ‘CID, Government of India’ mentioned on it. But, the constables grew suspicious and when they cross-questioned the accused, two of them said they were with the Delhi police, while the other two claimed they worked with the CID department of Haryana Police.”

Later they confessed that they had been posing as police officers to extort money from the public by threatening them, the DCP said.

A case was registered against the men at Prashant Vihar police station and they were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused also disclosed that they used to arrange forged and fabricated IDs from their accomplice Sandeep, the police said, adding that efforts are being made to trace him.