Four held for duping people under govt.’s health scheme

NEW DELHI

01 June 2020 23:36 IST

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly duping over 4,000 people by promising them jobs under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy said that the accused have been identified as Umesh (37), Rajat Singh (33), Gaurav (26) and Seema Rani Sharma (33).

The police said that the National Health Authority, the agency which administers the health scheme, registered a complaint alleging that it received complaints over an “unscrupulous agency” which was portraying a false association with the scheme.

The accused had created a fake website resembling the government site and placed advertisement for thousands of jobs. They charged aspirants ₹300 to ₹500 as registration fees, the police said. The details of the website https://ayushman-yojana.org were obtained and the payment gateway and the bank account linked with it were analysed during investigation, the police said.

Mr. Roy said the arrests were made on the basis of technical analysis. A laptop, four mobile phones along with ATM cards were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The police said further investigation is under way and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.