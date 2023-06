June 12, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

Four people, including a couple, were arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi Police officer of over ₹2 lakh. Assistant Sub Inspector Vinod Tyagi alleged that he received a call from an unknown number claiming he had won a reward. “The fraudsters asked him to download an application to get the cashback. After the ASI downloaded the application, the fraudsters got access to his mobile and transferred ₹2.12 lakh from his bank account,” an officer said.