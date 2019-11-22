Four held for carjacking, robbing passengers

Four men have been arrested from east Delhi for allegedly carjacking a cab and robbing its passengers, the police said on Thursday. The accused, Hashim (25), Satyabir Pandey (36), Sachin Paswan (22) and Majid Salmani (22), all residents of Ghaziabad, were arrested on Wednesday.

“Sub-Inspector Arun Sindhu got a tip-off that members of Hasim gang would meet at Anand Vihar ISBT. A trap was laid and the accused were arrested near Hasanpur DTC depot,” said Ram Gopal Naik, DCP (Crime).

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had snatched a mobile phone from a person in the Loni area. On November 1, they booked a cab from Anand Vihar to Noida Sector-126 using the stolen device, the DCP said.

Overpowered driver

Three of the accused posed as passengers and boarded the cab. After reaching Noida, they overpowered the driver and looted his money and mobile phone, Mr. Naik said.

They took the driver to a rented flat at Tila village in Loni where they drugged him and kept his phone on which he was receiving booking requests. Around midnight, a Pune-based businessman booked a cab from New Delhi railway station for IGI airport, the police said. The businessman had come from Agra with his son and was headed to the airport to board a flight to Pune.

Withdrew cash

One of the robbers drove the cab posing as its driver, while his three associates followed him in another car. The one driving the cab picked the victims from the railway station and drove the cab to a secluded spot and along with his associates. They looted ₹11,000, mobile phones and a laptop from the victims and took them to the flat at Tila village, the police said. Later, the robbers withdrew ₹1,60,000 with cards stolen from the victims and dropped the father and son near Kashmiri Gate. The driver of the cab was found lying unconscious in the car on Meerut Road, Ghaziabad, on November 2.

Three countrymade pistols, eight live cartridges, one cab, 24 tablets used for drugging the victims and five mobile phones were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.