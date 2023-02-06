Four held for blackmailing, threatening man in fake POCSO case

February 06, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Four people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly trying to extort ₹10 lakh from a 46-year-old man by threatening to implicate him in a POCSO Act case falsely, the police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Sunny Suneja, Md. Shafiq, Deepak Budhiraja, and Hemlata.

The police received a complaint on January 29, where the complainant alleged that he came across a number on a website, where the woman introduced herself as a massage provider. The two subsequently became friends on WhatsApp, the police said.

On January 29, the woman asked him to meet her at the DTC depot in Seemapuri. From there he was taken to a house.

“Around four-five people, impersonating Delhi Police Crime Branch officers, entered the room and accused him of being involved in a relationship with a minor,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. The accused thrashed the victim and asked him to pay ₹10 lakh.

“They took the victim in their car and threatened to take him to the police headquarters. The victim later agreed to pay the said amount. When the car stopped, he managed to escape and called for help. A crowd gathered and caught all the accused,” the DCP said.