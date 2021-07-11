Four held for Bara Hindu Rao firing incident that left two dead

The Delhi police have detained four persons in connection with the firing incident in Bara Hindu Rao area that left two bystanders dead.

On Thursday around 9 p.m., at least four assailants fired at the owner of a nursing home and his nephew on Filmistan Road. While the duo escaped unhurt, two pedestrians died on the spot. One of the deceased was identified as Sanjay Rajput, 30, a resident of Teliwada. The identity of the other victim is being ascertained

Three teams are also raiding places in the city and its neighbouring states to apprehend others involved in the case, the officials said.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Naeem Ahmed and police are investigating every angle, including property dispute, police had said.

Naeem, who runs the Sanjeeda Nursing Home in the area, had said: “I was standing in front of the nursing home on Thursday night when a man, in a black T-shirt, came and asked whether COVID-19 vaccines were being administered. I told him that the vaccines are being administered at the Bara Hindu Rao Hospital and at a dispensary near the nursing home. Then he left.”

Naeem said while he was driving, a man came in front of his car and he thought he was a robber. “My nephew, who was with me in the car, said the man was the same person who had come to inquire about vaccination (at the nursing home). When we got down from the car and asked him to move away, he did not listen to us. His associates came and started manhandling us,” he had said.

Some locals caught hold of them, and they suddenly started firing, Naeem said, adding that he entered a godown and saved himself.

“They chased my nephew but he escaped unhurt. But bullets hit two other men,” he added.