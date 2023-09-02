Four held for Amazon employee’s murder; fifth accused on the run

September 02, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - New Delhi

Four of the five accused involved in the shootout at north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, where an Amazon employee was killed and another injured, have been arrested and efforts are on to catch the last accused, the police said on Friday.

According to a senior officer, while Mohammad Sameer alias Maya was arrested on Wednesday, Bilal Gani alias Mallu was caught around 2 a.m. on Thursday. Two others — Suhail, 23, and Mohammad Junaid, 19 — were arrested near Burari around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, the officer said. The fifth accused, Adnan, 19, is on the run, he added..

The incident took place around 11.40 p.m. on Thursday when Harpreet Gill, a senior manager at Amazon, was on a bike with his relative Govind Singh riding pillion and entered an argument with the accused over whose vehicle would first cross a narrow lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the scuffle escalated after Junaid, 18, slapped Govind, which culminated in Maya, 18, shooting the victims in the head from a close range. While Harpreet was pronounced dead at a hospital, Govind has been discharged after undergoing treatment.

Another officer suspected that the gang had been planning to take revenge on Harpreet as a week earlier, he allegedly slapped one of Maya’s cousins after he touched the deceased on his shoulder. “Most of the boys have only studied till class V-VIII. They wanted to create their image as gangsters in the neighbourhood,” said the officer.

A budding criminal, Maya took the nickname and formed the gang after being inspired by a character of the same name in the Bollywood film Shootout At Lokhandwala, the officer said. “While he was in juvenile home for two murders, Maya met members of the Chenu gang and built close ties with them. He had been released from custody on August 5 as a juvenile,” he added.

The DCP said that Mallu, 18, has a criminal past as well. “In 2022, he was involved in two heinous cases, including a murder and robbery case in Bhajanpura. He managed to come out of the observation home in no time,” Mr. Tirkey added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT